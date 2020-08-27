A21 closed in Kent Following Serious collision between a lorry and 4×4 near Pembury

The A21 has been closed southbound between the A228 and the B2160 due to a serious collision. All emergency services are working at the scene in a response being led by Kent police.

The Pembury Bypass is set to remain closed following a collision between a lorry and 4×4 which has been heavily damaged. Two people have been taken to King’s College Hospital in London by air ambulance.

A second air ambulance has also landed at Tunbridge Wells Hospital near the serious crash that happened around 11am this morning.

A spokesman for Kent Police : The A21 is currently closed in both directions following a serious collision near Tunbridge Wells.

Kent Police was called at 11am on Thursday 27 August 2020 to reports a lorry had collided with a car on the coast-bound carriageway, close to a junction for Pembury.