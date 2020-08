Information is sought to find a man who has been reported missing from Dartford.

Alan Cramer was last seen in the Wilmot Road area of Dartford at 11.30am on Wednesday 26 August 2020.

The 63-year-old is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and grey hair. He also has a grey beard.

He is believed to be wearing long blue shorts, a dark blue polo top and grey trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 26-1210.