Detectives investigating the death of 20-year-old Salem Koudou in Lambeth last week have charged a man with his murder.

Darius Kwakye, 27 of Prentis Road, SW16, was charged on Thursday, 27 August and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today.

The charge follows an incident on Thursday, 20 August when police were called at approximately 7.55pm to reports of a fight in the vicinity of Overton Road, SW9.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

Salem was found suffering stab injuries on Wynne Road, SW9. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died there at 20:53hrs.

A 26-year-old man was found suffering stab injuries on Overton Road. He presented himself to hospital and has now been discharged. He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, but has since been released with no further action.

A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm (GBH). He has been released on bail to return to a south London police station on a date in September.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Harlow, Essex, on Monday, 24 August on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail to return to a south London police station on a date in September.