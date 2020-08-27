Detectives investigating the murder of 26-year-old Christopher George in Edmonton have charged a woman with his murder.

Gizem Ozbahadir, 22 , of Waltham Cross, Herts, was arrested yesterday and charged this evening, Thursday, 27 August, with murder, possession of cannabis contrary to S5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, and two fraud offences.

She was remanded to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 28 August.

Two men have previously been charged with Christopher’s murder.

Leo Donaldson, 27 of Haringey, was charged with murder and with possession of criminal property.

He appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 15 August, where he was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 18 August.

Roshane Watson, 23 of Edmonton, was charged in the early hours of Thursday, 20 August with murder and receiving stolen goods. He appeared in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 20 August.

Both are next due to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, 3 November.