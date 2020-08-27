Emergency services called to person trapped under a train at Gloucester Road

Emergency services have been called after a person fell from the platform at Gloucester Road tine station on Wednesday evening.

police fire crews and Paramedics were all called just before midnight to a person who was trapped been the rails and an underground train.

The station has been evacuated and all members of the public have been ordered to leave.

Doctors from HEMS have also been called to the incident.

The condition of person is not currently known.

Britsh transport Police have been approached for comment

More to follow