Investigation launched after vehicle is attacked by gang with weapons in Belvedere

Police have launched an investigation and those onboard the vehicle have been treated by Paramedics after it came under attack by a gang of men in South East London.

Police supported by Armed officers were called to Lenham Road in Belvedere late on Wednesday evening after the driver and others were subjected to an attack with weapons.

The whole attack is understood to have been captured on video.

A Blue ford fiesta remains abandoned in the middle of the road following the attack with serve damage to the both the front windscreen and the side windows.

The reason for the attack in currently unknown. It is not clear if the attack in being linked to a murder that took place in near by Plumstead last Friday

The injuries of victims involved is not known

The Met Police have been approached for comment

More to follow

BELVEDERE