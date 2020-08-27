 Investigation launched after vehicle is attacked by gang with weapons in Belvedere – UKNIP
Belvedere  BREAKING LONDON

Investigation launched after vehicle is attacked by gang with weapons in Belvedere

August 27, 2020
1 Min Read

Police have launched an investigation and those onboard the vehicle have been treated by Paramedics after  it came under attack by a gang of men in  South East London.

Police supported by Armed officers were called to Lenham Road in Belvedere  late on Wednesday evening after the driver and others were subjected to an attack with weapons. 

 

The whole attack is understood to have been captured on video.

A Blue ford fiesta remains abandoned in the middle of the road following the attack with serve  damage to the both the front windscreen and the side windows.

The reason for the attack in currently unknown. It is not clear if  the attack in being linked to a murder  that took place in near by Plumstead last Friday 

The  injuries of victims  involved is not known

The Met Police have been approached for comment 

More to follow 

Belivdied late on Wednesday evneing.

BELVEDERE