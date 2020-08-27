Major incident declared after diesel Train catches alight in Wales

Emergency services are dealing with a large diesel train which is on fire on the track near Llangennech.

A cordon has been put in place around the train, with roads closed and homes being evacuated.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Mid Wales fire and rescue have advised three carriages of the train are currently on fire. An evacuation zone is in place. Officers are contacting people in this area to leave their homes and convene at Bryn School. Police are asking for people to comply with requests to ensure a swift process.

More to follow