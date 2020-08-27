Police manhunt to trace Walthamstow rapist

Police investigating the attempted rape of a woman in Walthamstow are releasing an e-fit image of a man they want to trace.

The incident happened at approximately 2.44am on 25 July when the woman was walking home along Church Hill.

As she reached the zebra crossing near Folkestone Road she became aware of a man who followed her towards a small park in East Avenue.

A struggle ensued and the woman managed to fight off the attacker who is reported to have touched her inappropriately. The man then ran away and the woman called police.

Officers from the North East Safeguarding Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1336/25July. Alternatively, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.