Two charged after Folkestone knife attack

Two men have been charged following an assault in Folkestone.

Officers were called to Cheriton Road at 11.55am on Tuesday 25 August 2020 after a 19-year-old man suffered leg injuries consistent with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by South East Coast Ambulance Service and has since been discharged. Two men were arrested later the same day.

Matthew Sales, 21, of no fixed abode, has since been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in relation to the incident.

He is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to a separate incident on Sunday 23 August.

Jed Coates, 31, of no fixed abode, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the incident on Tuesday 25 August.

Both men are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Thursday 27 August.

A 25-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.