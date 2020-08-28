A 24-year-old man who lost his life when the quad bike named

A 24-year-old man who lost his life when the quad bike he was driving crashed into a parked Transit van on Church Road, Cheriton, on Wednesday afternoon, has been named locally as Connor King (pictured) from Folkestone. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Tragically, Connor’s brother 20-year-old Ashley King (pictured) died in an industrial accident at a vehicle workshop in Park Farm Close on November 16, 2017. A car he was working on fell onto him while he was beneath it, due to axle stands propping it up shifting position.