A bronze figurine has been stolen from an art gallery in Tunbridge Wells

An image has been issued of a bronze figurine reportedly stolen from an art gallery in Tunbridge Wells.

Measuring around 39cm in height, the distinctive item is alleged to have been taken from a display at a premises in the High Street, after a member of staff was deliberately distracted.

Three men entered shortly after 3pm on 25 July 2020. One of the suspects, described as being of mixed race, aged in 40s and around 6ft 4ins tall, approached an employee and started a conversation. The other two men, believed to be white, are said to have moved to an area that was out of sight. After they left, the figurine was discovered missing. It come as a pair but only one was stolen.

It is believed the suspects will attempt to sell the item and officers are urging members of the public, as well as collectors and dealers, to keep their eyes open for anything suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/130975/20.