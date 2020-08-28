A county lines drug dealer who was caught with uncut heroin and cash in Folkestone has been jailed

Fabian Paulo was found in possession of heroin with a street value of up to £200 after a car he was travelling in was stopped by police in Black Bull Road on Monday 20 July 2020.

More than £1,000 in cash and two mobile phones were recovered as well and Paulo was charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply.

The 25-year-old, of no fixed abode, was also charged with earlier offences of possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply on Saturday 11 May 2019.

On that occasion, he was found standing with his arm out of a window at a property in The Bayle, Folkestone when Kent Police carried out a drugs warrant.

A package containing £460 worth of cocaine and around £100 worth of heroin was thrown from the window as police entered the property.

Paulo, who is believed to have been a dealer for the ‘Josh and Jeff’ county line, was under investigation for the first offences at the time he was arrested in Black Bull Road.

On Monday 24 August, he admitted three counts of possession with intent to supply and was jailed for three and a half years at Canterbury Crown Court.

Detective Constable Jake Griffiths, from Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: ‘Kent Police will not tolerate county lines groups coming to Kent to exploit vulnerable people and I am pleased another dealer has been taken off the streets.