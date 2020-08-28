A man arrested on suspicion of war crimes has been released under investigation

A man arrested on suspicion of war crimes, contrary to section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001, has been released under investigation.

Officers from the Met Police War Crimes Team arrested the 45-year-old man in south east London at approximately 07.20hrs yesterday, Thursday 27 August.

He was taken into custody at a central London police station.

The arrest follows an allegation of offences relating to the first and second Liberian Civil Wars, between 1989 and 2003.

Officers have finished searching an address in south-east London.

Enquiries are ongoing.