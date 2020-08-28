A man has today been jailed for five years following a stabbing outside a flat in Toothill.

Sheldon Thomas, 39, formerly of Rosebry Street, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and today was sentenced to five years in prison, to be served after a three year sentence he is currently serving for another offence.

On Friday, May 10, 2019, Thomas attacked his victim – a man in his 40s – outside a flat in Oakham Close in Toothill at approximately 4.20pm.

The victim suffered multiple wounds to his chest, arm and leg but despite this he attempted to fight back, but Thomas fled the scene.

The victim managed to stumble to a neighbours for help and provided a description of Thomas to officers and he was later arrested.

Det Sgt Scott Anger said: “We hope today’s sentencing will act as a deterrent to anyone who is determined to bring violence to our streets.

“This was an unprovoked and violent attack and we are pleased that a custodial sentence has been handed down.