A man who attacked a shop assistant at sandwich kiosk at York station has been jailed for 20 months, following a British Transport Police investigation.

Jamie Kelly, aged 30, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and stalking and was sentenced at York Crown Court on Thursday, August 13.

The court heard how on Saturday, September 11, 2019, Kelly approached the victim as she worked at a sandwich kiosk at York station, aggressively questioning her before he began throwing sandwiches and other goods at her while using threatening language.

Terrified he would enter the kiosk she barricaded herself inside until he had left.

As she was leaving the station that night she was again approached by Kelly. Afraid for her safety she retreated back to the station and asked a member of staff to alert police.

Around a month later on Monday, October 21, Kelly attempted to get into the kiosk so he could speak with the victim’s colleague. The following day he returned looking for his victim.

On Wednesday, October 23, he again returned to the kiosk and aggressively approached his victim. British Transport Police were alerted and Kelly was arrested.