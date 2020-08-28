A man who knocked a civil enforcement officer unconscious and stamped on another’s head after being issued a parking ticket has been jailed.

The officers had issued a ticket on a vehicle which was parked dangerously on double yellow lines outside Purfleet Primary School during the morning rush on 22 November 2018.

Rodall Misuri, who’s partner owned the car, threated the officers as they went to issue the ticket before attacking them.

He punched one of the victims, then knocked him to floor causing him to hit his head. He then continued to attack him while he was on the floor, stamping on his head and punching him.

Members of the public stepped in to try and stop the assault but Misuri struck another of the officers, punching him unconscious.

Misuri was then restrained again by members of the public before eventually driving away from the scene.

The officer he had attacked on the floor had sustained a fractured eye socket while the other needed stitches.

The whole ordeal was caught on the officers’ body worn cameras as well as dash cam footage.

Misuri, 31, of Fothergill Close, London E13 was arrested the following day and charged GBH with intent, ABH, and criminal damage.

At Basildon Crown Court on 24 August he admitted the charges and was jailed for a total of two years and four months.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Dan Stevens said: “Rodall Misuri carried out a brutal and sustained attack on two civil enforcement officers who were just going about their job.

“He had been given a ticket because the car he was in was parked dangerously outside a primary school and he completely over-reacted to this.

“No-one should got to work and be assaulted. It is never acceptable and it should never be tolerated.

“Misuri’s assault left the two enforcement officers with some really nasty injuries. All because he was angry over a parking ticket.

“He now faces time behind bars and I hope he uses that time to consider the consequences of his actions.

“I want to thank the members of the public who stepped in to help the two officers. Without their intervention, the result of this assault could have been much worse.”

Leader of Thurrock Council, Cllr Rob Gledhill, said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack and I am glad to see that it has resulted in a custodial sentence for the individual that carried it out.

“I would like to commend our officers for the bravery they have shown in the face of such a terrible ordeal, they were working to make the road outside a school safer when they faced this sickening attack.

“It is good to see that justice has been served and I hope this demonstrates that anyone who assaults any member of our staff will face the full consequences of the law.