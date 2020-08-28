A man who robbed a woman as she was out shopping with her four-month-old baby has been jailed for almost six years.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, had just finished shopping at ASDA in Bull Hill Road, Clacton at around 11.20am on 16 January and was in the car park there when she was approached by Charlie Anderson.

He then got into back of the car before producing a knife, threatened her, and demanded she drive him to a nearby pub.

When they got there, Anderson took a three-figure sum of cash and the woman’s phone before making off at which point the victim drove to the police station and reported what happened.

Officers carried a number of enquiries including studying CCTV and recovered the victim’s phone from a drain.

As they were carrying out enquiries in the Old Road area the day after the robbery, they saw Anderson and recognised him for the description given.

They detained him and arrested him on suspicion of robbery.

Anderson, 24, of no fixed address, was later charged with robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on 18 February he admitted the charges and at the same court on Wednesday 19 August was jailed for a total of five years and 10 months with an extended licence for a further three years.

Sergeant Phil Terry, from Clacton CID, said: “This would have been a terrifying ordeal for the victim, particularly as she had her child in the car with her at the time.

“Charlie Anderson showed little regard for the victim or her child, instead threatened her and stole from her.

“He is clearly a dangerous individual and Essex is a safer place now he’s behind bars.