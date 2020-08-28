A prolific burglar has been jailed after he was found hiding in a summerhouse by a police dog named Goose

Terrence Winter was arrested in connection with an incident in Nutbourne Road, Pulborough, on Sunday 23 February.

He stole a wallet from one car and attempted to steal another car, which he used to ram a vehicle driven by a neighbour who had pursued him.

After being confronted, he made off from the scene on foot and police were called.

A dog handler deployed PD Goose, a six-year-old German Shepherd general purpose dog, who tracked Winter to an outbuilding in nearby Tudor Close, where he was found hiding beneath a number of cushions.

The 47-year-old, of High Street, Bognor Regis, who has a string of previous convictions for burglary and theft offences, was arrested and charged with theft by finding; aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving; driving without insurance; and driving without a licence.

He pleaded guilty to all offences, and at Lewes Crown Court on Friday 21 August, he was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment.

He was also disqualified from driving for 31 months, and ordered to pay £149 costs.