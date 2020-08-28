A terrorist who broke the law is back behind bars

A convicted terrorist who broke the law within ten days of being released from prison has been jailed again, following a Met Police Counter Terrorism Command investigation.

Jade Campbell, 29 , formerly of south London, was today, Friday, 28 August, jailed for a year for four counts of breach of Part 4 Counter Terrorism Act 2008 notification order.

Campbell was recalled to prison less than two months after her release, after Met Police counter terrorism detectives identified she had broken her probation licence by possessing a smart phone.

They recovered the phone when they arrested her on 6 January 2020 on suspicion of breach of Part 4 Counter Terrorism Act 2008 notification order.

Under the order, Campbell is required to register any new phone numbers and email addresses with police for a period of 10 years, but a Met Police Counter Terrorism Command investigation identified she had acquired a new phone number on 13 November 2019, which she had not informed them of. The investigation established she had subsequently acquired a second phone number and two email addresses, which she also did not notify police of.

Detectives continued their investigation after Campbell was recalled to prison, then charged her on 9 July 2020 with four counts of breaching a Part 4 Counter Terrorism Act 2008 notification order.

She pleaded guilty to all four offences at Westminster Magistrates Court, on 31 July 2020.

Detective Chief Superintendent Alexis Boon, of the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Notification orders serve a serious purpose and are an important tool to help keep the public safe from harm. The Met’s counter terrorism investigation established that little more than a week after her release, Campbell had breached the notification order she was subject to. Less than two months later, following the Met’s investigation, she was recalled to prison for also breaching her probation license.”

Campbell was originally jailed for 18 months on 27 April 2017, after she pleaded guilty to possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and making a statement which was to her knowledge untrue, for the purpose of procuring a replacement passport for herself, contrary to section 36 of the Criminal Justice Act 1925.