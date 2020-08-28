Appeal after racist abuse at Stratford station

Officers investigating a hate crime where a man was racially abused at Stratford station believe he can help with their enquiries.

The incident happened at 3.05pm on 29 July. The victim was boarding a train when another man and a woman were leaving the service. As the couple left the train, the man shouted a racial slur at the victim.

Officers believe the man in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate.