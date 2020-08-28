Appeal after racist abuse at Stratford station

Officers investigating a hate crime where a man was racially abused at Stratford station believe he can help with their enquiries.
The incident happened at 3.05pm on 29 July. The victim was boarding a train when another man and a woman were leaving the service. As the couple left the train, the man shouted a racial slur at the victim.
Officers believe the man in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate.
If you know who he is, contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 267 of 29/07/2020. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.