Detectives investigating an arson that claimed the life of seven-year-old Joel Urhie have made three new arrests as they continue to appeal for information.

Just over two years on from the fatal fire, officers have made the following arrests:

A 24-year-old man, was arrested on Wednesday, 19 August on suspicion of Conspiracy to Murder.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 21 August on suspicion of Conspiracy to Murder .

A 22-year-old man was arrested on 22 August on suspicion of Conspiracy to Murder.

All three have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley leading the investigation said: “Despite the passing of two years, this remains a very open and active investigation.

“I remain very keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist my team.

“The loss of such a young and innocent life is always tragic, but the pain of losing a child under these circumstances is immeasurable.

“There are people out there who know exactly what went on and who is responsible for Joel’s death. I need them to do the right thing and get in touch.”

“I am appealing directly to anyone with information who didn’t feel able to come forward at the time of the incident to do so now. If you want to remain anonymous that’s fine, but please do come forward.”

On Tuesday, 7 August 2018, emergency services were called to a fire at the house in Adolphus Street, SE8 where seven-year-old Joel Urhie lived with his family.

Joel’s body was found by emergency services in the upstairs bedroom he shared with his mother.

His mother and older sister, who were also upstairs at the property, managed to escape by jumping from first floor windows.

A post-mortem conducted at St Thomas’ hospital on 8 August 2018 found Joel’s injuries to have been consistent with fire and smoke inhalation.

A murder investigation was launched. Police believe the fire was started when a burning item was pushed through the letterbox.

+ Two males, [A] aged 21 and [B] aged 29, were arrested on 11 August 2018 at residential addresses in south London, on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. They were released with no further action in November 2019.