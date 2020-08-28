Do you recognise this woman?

Police would like to talk to her about a report that money left at cash machine outside Tesco Express, in Hanging Hill Lane, #Hutton , was stolen at around 4.30pm on Friday 24 July.

Officers received reports that a man had withdrawn hundreds of pounds using two separate cards.

He walked away, leaving a three-figure sum at the machine.

We understand that a man and woman were standing behind him and ran off with the money.