Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a man has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 11 years.

Mark Lally, aged 50, of Wootton Road, Abingdon, was found guilty by unanimous jury of one count of attempted murder, following a five day trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Lally was sentenced on Wednesday (26/8) after being convicted the same day.

At around 9pm on 27 November 2019, Lally went to an address in Abingdon, in an intoxicated state. An argument ensued between him and the victim, a woman in her forties.

Lally went downstairs and took a large kitchen knife and returned upstairs. He then viciously attacked the victim with the knife, stabbing her eight times.

The victim suffered two collapsed lungs, a chipped collar bone, fractured ribs, and the knife missed her spinal cord by 3mm.

Officers were called to the scene and Lally was arrested. The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Sergeant Neil Anns, of St Aldates police station, said: “This was a horrific case in which the victim has not yet recovered from her injuries. I would like to thank her for her bravery in standing up against her attacker and giving evidence against him.

“Lally admitted to stabbing the victim but denied attempting to murder her, but having heard the facts of the case the jury came to the unanimous conclusion he had intended to murder the victim.

“I pay tribute to the efforts of the jury in hearing the case, the CPS for presenting the case, and our police officers for their diligent work in investigating the offence. Special praise also goes to the responding officers who the judge and medical staff recognize saved the victims life through prompt first aid.