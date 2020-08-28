Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Pembury High Street.

The incident took place at around 11.40am on Thursday 27 August, at the junction with Woodsgate Way, and involved two vehicles – a grey BMW 335 car and a red Honda VFR800 motorbike.

The rider of the Honda, a man in his 30s from West Malling, died at the scene.

Officers in Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are conducting ongoing enquiries and would like to speak with anyone who has information that is yet to get in contact.

They would also like to obtain dash camera footage, or privately held CCTV, that captures either the collision or the vehicles in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 798538, quoting reference DS/FM/078/20. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk