Keep safe with weekend

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, an experienced command team have set in place a pan-London policing operation to keep people safe.

Our communities can expect to see local officers out and continuing to engage with them, as we have been doing over the summer period, reminding people of the regulations put in place to keep them, their friends and families safe during this Coronavirus pandemic.

Overlapping that local engagement, London has been divided into five geographical areas and each assigned experienced public order officers for extra resilience to deploy in support of local officers, should it be required in responding to any spontaneous incidents.

There have been more than 1,000 unlicensed music events (UMEs) in London since the end of June; officers are experienced in responding to these and will do so again this weekend.

We are aware of a number of planned demonstrations and events taking place across London, and have been liaising with the organisers, advising them to carefully consider the Health Protection Regulations regarding gatherings. Contravening this legislation could result in anyone involved in the holding of a large gathering (over 30 people) being subjected to a fine up to £10,000. These regulations have been designed to help protect people from Coronavirus.

This year the Notting Hill Carnival organisers took the decision to celebrate the event virtually with a digital experience, and as such there are no organised plans or events being held in the Notting Hill area.

Commander Bas Javid said: “Our approach to policing London during this time has been to engage, explain, encourage and only then enforce, and this will continue across what we believe will be a busy long weekend. We know people will want to be out celebrating the holiday, and we want them to do so safely reminding people of the restrictions which are in place to keep them safe.

“Throughout this week, officers have been travelling in a Met engagement bus across London, working in conjunction with local authorities and other blue light services to meet with communities, reminding them of the Government health restrictions, and explaining our policing style and operation.

“Watch the celebration of Carnival from the comfort of your own home, online. We urge people to not come into the traditional area to celebrate; there are no events. Where there are large gatherings of people, officers will be deployed to interact with those gathered.

“Unlicensed Music Events (UMEs) are a blight on our communities and cause untold distress and fear, often attracting criminal behaviour and violence. If you have information about a UME contact us so we can respond quickly to close them down