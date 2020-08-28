Man Sentenced to Over Five Years in Prison for Burglaries

A man was sentenced to five and half years at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday 26th August for targeting two vulnerable people during a number of burglaries.

Andrew Hayward, 40, of New Road in Billingham was sentenced after being convicted of targeting two people’s homes in the Stockton area between February and March this year.

One of the victims, a female aged in her 80s was targeted twice and another victim, a man in his 70s, was known to Hayward.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Jayne Bryan said: “Andrew Hayward targeted the victims knowing they were vulnerable and I am pleased with the sentence that has been handed to him as he committed horrendous and unforgiveable crimes.

“During one of the incidents he was violent towards the victim and cut the phone wires in the victim’s property so they could not ring for help, which must have been horrific for them to deal with.

“In another incident, he stole all of the victim’s sentimental jewellery which is completely heart-breaking for the victim knowing they will never get it back.