Missing boy, 7, is found drowned alongside his hanged mother in Tower Hamlets

An inquest has been scheduled following the deaths of a woman and her son in Tower Hamlets.

Inquests into the deaths of Yulia Gokcedag, 35 and her son Timur Gokcedag, 7 will be held at Poplar Coroners’ Court on Wednesday, 16 December.

At approximately 3.20am on Thursday, 13 August, officers attended a residential address in Lockesfield Place, E14, following concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

Officers forced entry to the property and found Yulia and her son Timur unresponsive.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation was launched by the Mets Specialist Crime Command.

Post mortem examinations determined the cause of death for Yulia to have been hanging and Timur’s cause of death was drowning.

Detectives investigating are not seeking any other persons in connection with the deaths.

Yulia and Timur, who both lived at the property on the Isle of Dogs, had been reported missing to police on Wednesday, 12 August.

As is routine, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) was informed. A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who referred it back to the local professional standards unit who are currently investigating.