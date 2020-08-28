New Deputy Chief Fire Officer for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

The new Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service will be Mark Andrews, it can be announced today (Friday).

Mark is currently Assistant Chief Fire Officer at East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, a role he has held since 1 June 2016. He previously worked at London Fire Brigade and before that West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service where he started his career.

His previous roles have included Lewisham Borough Commander and Deputy Assistant Commissioner for London Fire Brigade, Mark also supports the National Fire Chiefs Council leading on higher risk accommodation and business engagement.

Mark said: “West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is where I started my career and I am delighted to come back as the Deputy Chief Fire Officer at such an exciting time. Whilst I have enjoyed my service in London and East Sussex, West Sussex is where I grew up and still live and therefore it is an honour to return to serve the county that means so much to me. I am grateful to Neil Stocker for his tremendous work and the legacy he is handing over and wish him well in his retirement.”

Mark’s appointment follows a robust selection process and he will replace Neil Stocker who retires in November following 29 years with the fire service.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, said: “I am delighted Mark Andrews will be the new Deputy Chief Fire Officer, and I know that he will make a significant contribution to our leadership team.

“I was greatly impressed by Mark’s people centred approach and I am confident this appointment will help the service to continually improve its service to the public.”

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer, Dawn Whittaker, said: “I would like to offer Mark my congratulations on his appointment and look forward to collaborating with him in the future. This appointment will continue to strengthen the collaborative work between our fire services and enhance the strong partnership of our Local Resilience Forum to keep the people of Sussex safe.”