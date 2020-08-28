Officers have charged nine men with drugs offences following early morning raids in Camden.

The seven month long investigation into drug dealing and drug supply in the Queens Crescent area, resulted in 19 search warrants carried out from 4am on Wednesday, 26 August.

The Central North Gangs Unit led the operation with support from firearms officers, the Territorial Support Group and the local Violence Suppression Unit.

Hendrick Bungisa, 23 of Haverstock Road, Camden was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He was subsequently charged with the same offence. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 August and remanded in custody until the 25 September.

Helije Bungisa, 28 of Haverstock Road, Camden was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He was subsequently charged with the same offence. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 August and remanded in custody until the 25 September.

Gercelain Bungisa, 28 , of Stanmore Road N15 was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He was subsequently charged with the same offence. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 August and remanded in custody until the 25 September.

Jamaal Bradley, 26 , of St Albans Villas, Camden was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He was subsequently charged with that offence and with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 August and was bailed until 24 September.

Adam Fontana, 24, of Strode Close in Muswell Hill was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He was subsequently charged with the offence plus possession of class B drugs and possession of criminal property. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 August and was remanded in custody until 24 September.

Eliott D’Sane, 25 of Agincourt Road, Belsize Park was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of ammunition. He was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class A drugs x3, possession of class B drugs and possession of criminal property. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 August and was remanded in custody until 24 September.

Anthony Drummond, 18, of Vicars Road, Camden was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in and supply of class A drugs. He was subsequently charged with those offences plus nine counts of supplying class A drugs. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 August and was remanded in custody until 24 September.

A 21-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

Vincent Breslin, 36 , of Grafton Road, Camden was arrested on suspicion of the supply of class A drugs and subsequently charged with two counts of the same offence. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 August and remanded in custody until 24 September.

A 18-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

Brian Gleeson, 57, of Grafton Road, Camden was arrested on suspicion of the supply of class A drugs and subsequently charged with that offence. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 August and was bailed until 24 September.

A 34-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm. He has since been released under investigation.

A 31-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm. He has since been released under investigation.

A 33-year-old man from Camden was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm. He has since been released under investigation.

The investigation continues.