Pedestrian seriously injured in Wolverhampton

A woman received advanced trauma care by ambulance staff after a collision involving a car in Wolverhampton this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Birches Barn Road in Wolverhampton at 8.32am (Friday). An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor on board attended the scene. The air ambulance landed in nearby Bantock Park; the aircrew were collected and dropped off at the scene by the police.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The pedestrian, a woman, was being given care by police and bystanders when ambulance crews arrived. She had sustained very serious and potentially life changing injuries. The team of ambulance staff worked together to administer trauma care to her at the scene. Once stable, the woman was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.”