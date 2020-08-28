Police are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Lancing.

Andrew Flux, 50, was last heard from on Wednesday (August 26).

He is described as white, 5′ 8″, of medium build with short strawberry blonde hair. He has a purple dragon tattoo on his right arm.

He is known to have links to the Peacehaven and Lewes areas, and is thought to be travelling on foot or by public transport.

Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 994 of 28/08.