Second man charged in connection with the murder in Lambeth

Detectives investigating the murder of 20-year-old Salem Koudou in Lambeth on Thursday, 20 August have charged a second man.

Yassein Bullock, 18, of Fiveways Road, SW9, was charged on Friday, 28 August with the murder of Salem Koudou. He is remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 29 August.

He is the second man to be charged in connection with the murder.

Darius Kwakye, 27 of Prentis Road, SW16, was charged with murder on Thursday, 27 August.

He appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court that same day where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 1 September.

The charge follows an incident on Thursday, 20 August when police were called at approximately 5.55pm to Overton Road, SW9.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

Salem was found suffering stab injuries on Wynne Road, SW9. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died there at 8.53pm

A 26-year-old man was found suffering stab injuries on Overton Road. He presented himself to hospital and has now been discharged. He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, but has since been released with no further action.

A 19-year-old man [B] was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm (GBH). He has been released on bail to return to a south London police station on a date in September.

An 18-year-old man [C] was arrested in Essex, on Monday, 24 August on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail to return to a south London police station on a date in September.

Anyone with information or footage relating to this incident should visit this website, dial 101 or tweet @MetCC and quoting reference Cad 5998/20Aug.