Three people rescued from Fleet flat fire One was taken to hospital

The fire was in a fire in a two-storey block of flats on Wickham Place, Fleet.

An occupant trapped in their flat was given vital fire survival guidance by HFRS Control operators.

Three people were rescued by firefighters via a ladder.

Many of the residents had evacuated prior to the arrival of crews.

Neighbours called 999 after being alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm.

There were three casualties treated by South East Coast Ambulance Service at the scene; two males and a female. One of these casualties was taken to hospital.

The fire was extinguished using 16 breathing apparatus, five firefighting jets and tactical ventilation, and the flat where the blaze originated was destroyed.

A multi-agency response from fire services, ambulance, police, emergency planning, the landlords and local authority housing teams ensured that the incident was dealt with quickly and efficiently.

The stop message was at 2.05am.

Fire investigators are on scene today to establish the cause of the incident but early signs do not suggest that the cause of this fire was suspicious

Stations in attendance were from Fleet, Rushmoor, Hartley Wintney, Basingstoke, Liphook, Farnham, Odiham, Dunsford, and HQ.

Station Manager Richard North said: “The hard work of crews on the scene, colleagues in the control room and partner agencies stopped this fire progressing.”