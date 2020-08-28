Two men were followed down an alleyway and threatened with a knife in Birmingham

Police are investigating an attempted robbery on Falfield Grove in #Longbridge, #Birmingham at around 8.15pm on Thursday 6 August and want to speak to this group.
Two men were followed down an alleyway and one of them was punched before a knife was held against the other man’s body. The group didn’t manage to take anything, but this was extremely distressing for the two people who required hospital treatment for minor injuries. It’s important we find out who was involved.
Enquiries continue and anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk 8am – midnight or call 101 anytime. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote crime reference 20BW/185748N/20.