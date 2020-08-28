Witnesses are being sought following a fatal collision on the A21 near Pembury.

The incident took place on the southbound carriageway between the junction with the A26 and the junction with Longfield Road on Thursday 27 August 2020.

A white Iveco Daily van travelling south is reported to have collided with a parked blue Land Rover Discovery at around 10.56am.

The driver and the passenger of the Land Rover were taken to a London hospital and the driver was later pronounced deceased. The passenger remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are conducting ongoing enquiries and would like to speak with anyone who has information that is yet to get in contact.

They would also like to obtain dash camera footage, or privately held CCTV, that captures either the collision or the vehicles in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 798538, quoting reference SM/LB/077/20. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.u