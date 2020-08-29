A 19-year-old man from Fordingbride was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with the intent to supply.

Hampshire Constabulary officers, executed a pre-planned drug warrant today (28 August) in Fordingbridge, seized £5,600 worth of Class B drugs in the process.

The warrant, which was executed by officers at 9.15am this morning, helped to disrupt a potential distribution and supply chain of cannabis.

Officers searched a property on Riverside Place in Fordingbridge, resulting in the seizure of cannabis related to suspected cultivation of drugs. The cannabis, which has an approximate street value of £5,600, were seized along with a number of mobile phones.

A 19-year-old man from Fordingbridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with the intent to supply.

Local neighbourhood policing teams and PCSOs will be patrolling the area, conducting house-to-house enquiries and offering reassurance to the local community.

New Forest North district officer, PC Tom Neal, said: “We rely upon our communities to contact us and tell us when they have concerns over issues which they feel need police consideration. We’re grateful to the local community who continue to provide key information relating to such activity.