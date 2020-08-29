Updated:Emergency services are treating a man after substance was thrown in his face at an East London pub

Emergency services have been called to the Hands and Flowers in Bow East London after a man was attacked with substance on Saturday evening.

Police, Paramedics from the London ambulance services and fire crews were all called to the Pub on Parnell Road just before 8pm on Saturday evening.

A man has been treated at the scene to injuries to his face that is has been caused by a suspected acid attack after the acid type substance was thrown in the man’s face.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called to Parnell Road at 19:43hrs on Saturday, 29 August to a report of a group of men fighting with weapons.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended.

Two men had an unknown liquid thrown at them. They received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

All those involved dispersed from the scene when emergency services arrived.

No arrests; enquiries continue.

More to follow