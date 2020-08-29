Emergency services are treating a man after substance was thrown in his face at an East London pub

Emergency services have been called to the Hands and Flowers in Bow East London after a man was attacked with substance on Saturday evening.

Police, Paramedics from the London ambulance services and fire crews were all called to the Pub on Parnell Road just before 8pm on Saturday evening.

A man has been treated at the scene to injuries to his face that is has been caused by a suspected acid attack after the acid type substance was thrown in the man’s face.

The Met Police have been contacted for further information.

More to follow