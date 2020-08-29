Father and son rushed to hospital after A2 collision

Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian carrying a young child suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car in Edenbridge.

The incident happened at around 4.55pm on Thursday 27 August 2020, at a location in Main Road. It involved a blue Seat Alhambra and a man aged in his 50s, who was holding a one-year-old boy.

Officers attended along with medical crews and the man was taken to a London hospital by air ambulance. He remains in a critical condition. The child was also taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit. Drivers and residents are also urged to check dash camera footage, or privately held CCTV, that may capture either the collision or the vehicle in the moments leading up to it. Call Kent Police on 01622 798538, quoting reference AH/MR/079/20. You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk