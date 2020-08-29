 Fire crews called to the Royal Free Hospitial after smoke fills ward – UKNIP
Fire crews called to the Royal Free Hospitial after smoke fills ward

August 29, 2020
A number of fire crews have been called to  the Royal Free hospital in Hampstead following reports of a ward filling with smoke.

 

Crews were called to the Rowland Hill site that is know as a major teaching hospital   just before 12pm on Saturday morning after an automatic fire alarm was sounding and staff on the 8th floor of the hospital estate  reported that the ward was filling with smoke.

 

It is unclear if  a full hospital evacuation has been ordered. 

A number of  fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus have been seen entering the hospital to carry out an investigation to locate the cause of the smoke.

 

More to follow  

 

 