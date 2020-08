Four fire appliances and twenty five firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze that has broken out at the rear of Metcalfe Court this evening.

Crews were scrambled to the blaze on John Harrison Way just before 10pm on Saturday.

Police and Paramedics have also been called to the developing fire.

A number of road on approach to the incident have also been blocked.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation and is thought to be doubtful.

More to follow