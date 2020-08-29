Police are appealing for witnesses after four teenage boys were robbed in the wooded area south of the George Inn on Portsdown Hill Road in Cosham yesterday afternoon.

At some point between 3:50pm and 4:10pm they were approached by two men who had their faces covered and who were carrying knives.

The men threatened the teenagers and a fifteen year-old boy had items including a pink and orange North Face Supreme large rucksack taken from him. No-one was seriously hurt.

The first man was described as:

White. Between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall. Aged in his mid to late teens. He was wearing a grey North Face jacket, dark trousers, and had his face covered. He was carrying a Stanley knife. The second man was described as: