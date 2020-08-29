Police have a charged a 17-year-old boy with three robberies, three attempted robberies, assault with intent to rob and assault on an emergency worker following a number of incidents that happened between 6pm and 7pm on August 27.

• The boy has been charged with assault with intent to rob following an incident at Subway on High Road at 6.30pm

• Robbery, following an incident at Swaythling Train Station whereby a 30-year-old man was robbed of his watch at 6.35pm

• Attempted robbery, after an incident on Monks Way whereby it was reported a boy with a knife approached a 57-year-old woman and demanded her phone at 6.45pm

• Robbery, after a 29-year-old man was reportedly approached by a boy with knife on Brookside Way who then stole his phone at 6.40pm

• Attempted robbery, following an incident on Octavia Road whereby a boy with a knife attempted to rob a 26-year-old man at 6.50pm

• Robbery, after an incident on Mansbridge Road whereby a boy reportedly approached a couple and robbed them at 6.55pm

• Attempted robbery, after an incident at Riverside Park was reported whereby a couple walking their dogs were approached a by a boy who threatened them with a knife and demanded money at 7pm.

If anyone witnessed these incidents or was in the area at the time the offences took place and has information that could assist, please call 101 and quote 44200330293.

The boy was also charged with assault an emergency worker.

He will appear before Southampton Magistrates Court today (Aug 29).