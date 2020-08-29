Police have tonight arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm.

The arrest comes after officers received a number of reports of two people on the roofs of stores in Above Bar Street at 3.41pm today (Aug 29) carrying what looked like long barrelled firearms.

Armed officers where immediately deployed to the area and carried out an extensive search.

One man, a 21-year-old from Southampton, later reported he had been shot in the leg with what we believed to be an air weapon. Luckily his injury is not considered serious.

The 18-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident remains in police custody at this time.

Police know there were two people seen on the roofs. Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the other person suspected to be involved.

Officers understand that this incident would have concerned people in the town centre this afternoon. They want to thank those who called them and alerted us to this incident, and those who have come forward as witnesses.