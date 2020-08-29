Teenager attacked in suspected acid attack in East London

Emergency services have been called to a second incident involving a teenager who has had an acid type liquid thrown in their face.

Paramedics,Police and Fire fighter’s were all called to Spring Court on Blondin Road following the callous attack that involves a teenager at around 8.20pm on Saturday.

Paramedics have been treating the teenager for burns. Whilst fire crews have been making the area of the incident safe.

The Met Police have been approached for comment and to confirm if Officers are linking the two attacks.

More to follow.