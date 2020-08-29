A 17-year-old boy suffered “stab wounds to his leg and backside” after being attacked, by another teenager, near Westgate Towers around 11pm on Friday evening . Police say they were called to North Lane and no arrests have been made but enquires are continuing.
Teenager stabbed in Canterbury
August 29, 2020
1 Min Read
