Teenager stabbed in Canterbury

August 29, 2020
A 17-year-old boy suffered “stab wounds to his leg and backside” after being attacked, by another teenager, near Westgate Towers around 11pm on Friday evening . Police say they were called to North Lane and no arrests have been made but enquires are continuing.