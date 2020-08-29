Thirteenth arrest made and three children are still missing

Detectives investigating the abduction of three brothers have made a further arrest, taking the total number of arrests now to 13 over the past five days.

The investigation team continue to appeal to the public for information on the whereabouts of Imran Safi and his three sons – Bilal, Mohammed Ebrar and Mohammed Yaseen Safi.

Officers arrested the 31-year-old man at a residential address in Ilford on Saturday, 29 August, on suspicion of conspiracy to abduct a child. He currently remains in custody at a south London police station.

The four men previously arrested on Friday, 28 August at an address in Ilford – aged between 21 and 41- were subsequently released and are due to return on bail to a south London police station on a date in early September.

All four were arrested on suspicion of being involved in abduction of the Safi brothers, and are thought to be known to the suspect, Imran Safi.

Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer, Commander of the South Area Basic Command Unit, said: “Whilst this is a fast-paced and developing investigation, we still need more information from the public to help us locate the children and their father.

“Over the 48 hours since we first appealed for help on the afternoon of Thursday, 27 August, we have received around 40 calls from members of the public to our control room and via Crimestoppers. These calls are now being followed up by my officers who continue to work all hours of the day to bring these children home safely.

“I would really urge anyone from the Croydon and Ilford areas to think long and hard about whether they saw these children, or their father, on the evening of Thursday, 20 August and possibly the morning of Friday, 21 August.”

The Met is continuing to appeal for any sightings on the afternoon of Thursday, 20 August of a red Nissan Qashqai, registration PK13 WFO, in the Croydon area, particularly Coulsdon Road, to get in touch. The vehicle itself has now been located.

Officers are also asking anyone who believes they have seen Imran Safi and his children since Thursday, 20 August to contact police immediately through the investigation control room on 07942599374 – this number is operational 24 hours a day seven days a week.