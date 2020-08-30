Fifty Cops in Kent Baby sit Four Coach loads at Beach Party in Kent to avoid Mayhem

Fifty police officers from Kent Police spent the afternoon in Greatstone baby sitting four coaches of visitors from South and North London. Residents took to social media and called police in an attempts to avoid a repeat of the previous coach loads who trashed the breach and caused mayhem.

On August 9, thousands descended on the Romney Marsh after police foiled a previous attempt at hosting an event at nearby Camber Sands in East Sussex.

Attendees were then told on what was believed to be Snapchat that the event had not been cancelled, but moved a 20 minute drive down the road.

The virtual flyer insisted no one shared it on social media in the run up to the bash.

The party, which saw loud music played and a trail of litter left behind in its wake, went on into the night and descended into violence when four police officers were injured in an altercation.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: “Kent Police was made aware of a large group of people gathering on Greatstone Beach at 11.41am on August 30.

“Officers are in the area and are reminding those attending of the latest government advice around social distancing and encouraging them to adhere to it.”