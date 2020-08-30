A large number of firefighters and officers from the London Fire Brigade have been called to kitchen alight in a flat in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Crews were scrambled to Empress Street in South East London just after 2am on Sunday morning after smoke was seen issuing from the property with persons who live in the property as unaccounted for.

Fire fighters attending the incident have been seen entering the block of flats with hose reels wearing breathing apparatus.

The cause of the blaze in unclear

More to follow