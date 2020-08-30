 Firefighters in Essex called to tackle major blaze near to the A127 in Basildon – UKNIP
August 30, 2020
Firefighters  from ECFRS have been called to  a major blaze near to the A127 in Basildon that broke out late on Saturday evening. Flames from the blazing  industrial unit  that is understood to be Kent Foods on Christopher Martin Road can be seen for miles.   

The building has been totally engulfed by flames and a  partially collapsed of the roof has hampered firefighting efforts.
Sixteen fire  appliances are now at the scene, along with two Aerial Ladder Platforms. Essex fire and rescue have called on  the support of London to provide fire cover to resident  whilst their crew tackle the blaze.
 
The fire is producing large amounts of  black smoke  and the advised from the fire service is  residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
 