Firefighters in Essex called to tackle major blaze near to the A127 in Basildon

Firefighters from ECFRS have been called to a major blaze near to the A127 in Basildon that broke out late on Saturday evening. Flames from the blazing industrial unit that is understood to be Kent Foods on Christopher Martin Road can be seen for miles.
The building has been totally engulfed by flames and a partially collapsed of the roof has hampered firefighting efforts.
Sixteen fire appliances are now at the scene, along with two Aerial Ladder Platforms. Essex fire and rescue have called on the support of London to provide fire cover to resident whilst their crew tackle the blaze.
The fire is producing large amounts of black smoke and the advised from the fire service is residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.